NFL Analyst Sees Super Bowl Title In Future For Patriots’ Mac Jones

If the quarterbacks from the 2021 NFL Draft class were in a stand alone race to a Super Bowl title, New England Patriots signal caller Mac Jones might have a leg up on the competition.

Or at least that’s how one former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst sees it.

Robert Griffin III tweeted out Tuesday that he believes Jones is in the best position out of any rookie quarterbacks from a year ago to be the first one to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

“Mac Jones is MOST LIKELY to win a ring FIRST of the rookie QBs who played serious time last year,” Griffin tweeted. “Bill Belichick and the Patriots are defensive masterminds, out coach other teams and Mac Attack will stretch the field more after last year has his confidence on ROLL TIDE LEVELS.”

Jones more than held his own during his rookie campaign last year, starting all 17 games while throwing for 3,801 yards to go along with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Jones was the lone quarterback last year to be a finalist for the NFL Rookie of the Year award.

Attacking defenses down the field has been a point of emphasis for Jones as he looks to make a leap in his second year. Jones showed off his improved deep ball recently during Patriots minicamp practices.

Four quarterbacks were taken ahead of Jones before the Patriots selected him at No. 15 overall — the first time New England chose a quarterback in the first round since Drew Bledsoe — and Jones is arguably in a better position to win-now than all of them.