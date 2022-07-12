NFL Coach Believes This Quarterback Is ‘Closest Thing’ To Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

Comparing another NFL signal-caller to Tom Brady is somewhat of a fool’s errand. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is in a league of his own when it comes to quarterback play and success.

But if you had to make a comparison involving Brady, one NFL coach believes a player on a meteoric rise to superstardom is worthy of being included in the exercise.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently polled executives, coaches, scouts and players around to league to gain intel for power ranking the NFL’s top 10 quarterbacks. Joe Burrow checked in at No. 5, one spot behind Brady, and drew very high praise from one anonymous coach.

“I hate to compare anybody to Brady, but he might be the closest thing,” the coach told Fowler. “What, did he take nine sacks in that playoff game (against Tennessee)? Didn’t flinch. Hung in there. He’s just got a toughness about him and the ability to think through a game.”

Burrow certainly is on the right path to making the Brady comparison reasonable. The 25-year-old led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his first full season under center, and his play throughout the 2021 campaign prompted many to look at Cincinnati as a legitimate playoff contender for years to come.

The upcoming season will be a telling one for Burrow, as the Bengals aren’t going to catch anyone off guard this time around. Included on the upcoming docket for Cincinnati is a Week 15 trip to Tampa Bay to battle Brady’s Buccaneers.