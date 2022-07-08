NFL Insider Picks This Player As Patriots ‘Cut Candidate’

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots won’t begin the 2022 NFL season with their roster as currently constituted.

With the start of a new campaign just two months away and training camp opening up in just under three weeks, the Patriots will have to get to work cutting down their roster size.

Some of the decisions on who to let go and who to keep will be evident, while others will be much more tougher to determine. But ESPN’s Mike Reiss already did some of the grunt work, picking one player who is likely to end up on the chopping block and not stay with the Patriots.

Reiss selected hybrid wide receiver and running back Ty Montgomery, who spent the last two seasons with the New Orleans Saints before the Patriots signed him to a two-year, $4 million deal this offseason.

Reiss gave valid reasons as to why Montgomery might end up elsewhere. Even with his versatility to line up in the back field or out wide, the 29-year-old finds himself in two deep positional groups. The Patriots have a plethora of running backs after drafting two this year, and the possibility of Montgomery serving as a third-down back hinges on the health of James White, which Reiss pointed out as well.

It won’t be easier to get playing time at wide receiver, either. The Patriots traded for DeVante Parker and drafted Tyquan Thornton in the second round while also bringing in Lil’Jordan Humphrey recently.

Montgomery’s best shot to crack the Patriots roster might be a contributor on special teams, as he has experience returning kicks in his career, but has never fielded a punt.