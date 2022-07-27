NFL Rumors: Bucs Beat Out This Team To Sign Wideout Julio Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Julio Jones not latching on with a team until late July apparently doesn’t mean there was minimal interest in the veteran wide receiver across the NFL.

After an underwhelming 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans, Jones on Tuesday reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection soon will enter his 12th season in the league and catch passes from the greatest quarterback of all time.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the Jones-to-Tampa Bay news and in doing so shed light on the free-agent market for the 33-year-old receiver.

“Julio Jones drew interest from, amongst others, the Green Bay Packers and Buccaneers,” Schefter tweeted. “But Tampa was the most aggressive in giving its QB a new offensive weapon.”

It’s kind of surprising the Bucs were more aggressive in their pursuit of Jones than the Packers. Tampa Bay boasts a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver in Mike Evans and should welcome Chris Godwin back at some point during the second half of the 2022 season. Green Bay, meanwhile, will enter the campaign with Allen Lazard as Aaron Rodgers’ top target after trading Davante Adams in the offseason.

The Packers very well could come to regret not making more of a push for Jones early in the upcoming season. Tom Brady and company are set to host Green Bay for a Week 3 matchup Sept. 25.