NFL Rumors: Deebo Samuel, 49ers Agree To Three-Year Extension

After an offseason which featured a reported trade request and countless rumors, the San Francisco 49ers reportedly have agreed to a contract extension with Deebo Samuel.

The three-year extension carries a max value of $73.5 million and $58 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Samuel, 26, was recognized as a First-Team All-Pro selection following the 2021 season.

Samuel reportedly requested a trade from the 49ers before the 2022 NFL Draft in April. The New York Jets were among NFL teams to try to trade for Samuel.

Samuel, who previously declared himself a “wide back” given his ability to play as both a receiver and ball carrier, compiled 1,770 yards of offense with 14 touchdowns during his third season in the league. He caught 77 passes for 1,405 receiving yards as the 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

Samuel was a second-round pick by the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft and enters the final year of his rookie contract.