NFL Rumors: DK Metcalf Signs Massive Extension With Seahawks

DK Metcalf’s hold-in at Seattle Seahawks training camp didn’t last long.

The standout wide receiver, who sought a new contract and still reported to camp but wasn’t practicing, got exactly what he was looking for Thursday when the Seahawks signed Metcalf to a three-year, $72 million extension with $52.8 million of it guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter also reported the deal includes a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide reciever.

Metcalf was in the final year of his rookie contract, and like other high-profile players at his position, looked for an extension prior to the regular season starting. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is using a similar strategy as Metcalf to try to get a new contract.

Metcalf is certainly deserving of it even as the Seahawks go through a rebuild after trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason. In three seasons in Seattle, the former second-round pick made 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns. Those numbers pale in comparison to what former Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who was selected before Metcalf in the 2019 NFL Draft, produced during his time in New England.

Metcalf is one of the top receivers in the NFL, and now he is getting paid like one.