NFL Rumors: Patriots Trade WR N’Keal Harry To Bears

The N’Keal Harry era in New England is over.

After months years of speculation, the New England Patriots finally ended their relationship with former first-round pick Harry, trading him to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo and Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots took Harry with the No. 32 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, selecting him over available wide receivers Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, Diontae Johnson, D.K. Metcalf, Terry McLaurin and Hunter Renfrow, all of whom have made a Pro Bowl within their first three seasons in the NFL.

Harry, on the other hand, recorded a total of 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns for the Patriots, never starting more than 10 games in a season.

The relationship has been on a downward slope for two seasons, as Harry requested a trade before the 2021 season. New England chose to retain him, and deployed him in 12 games this season, mostly as a run blocker. After skipping voluntary workouts this offseason, it appears as though the decision was made for New England.

The 24-year-old will join a Bears receiving core that includes Darnell Mooney, rookie Velus Jones Jr. and Byron Pringle. Viewed as one of the worst receiving corps in football, it couldn’t hurt adding a 6-foot-4, 225-pound project to the mix.

New England will see added cap space as Harry’s dead cap number of $2 million dollars falls below his cap hit of $3.2 million.