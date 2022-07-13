NHL Signing Tracker: Free Agency Live Updates, Rumors As League Year Opens

9:30 a.m.: The Ottawa Senators aren’t the only Atlantic Division team in the midst of an accelerating rebuild. Steve Yzerman continues to piece together an improved Red Wings roster in Detroit, one that will reportedly include Andrew Copp once free agency begins.
Copp was one of the bigger trade deadline prizes when Winnipeg shipped him to the Rangers. He hit the ground running with 18 points in just 16 games with New York down the stretch.
8:38 a.m.: Nothing shocking in this Bruins update. As expected, they’re reportedly working to have both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci back in the fold, and as David Pagnatta notes, they’ll look at other depth forwards, too.
8:15 a.m.: Getting caught up on some of the news from earlier in the morning, Claude Giroux is reportedly heading home. He’s going to sign with the Ottawa Senators, according to Pierre LeBrun.
The Sens’ rebuild has kicked into another gear this summer. Ottawa made the biggest deal at the draft, trading for Chicago forward Alex DeBrincat, unloading a first- and second-round pick in the process. The Senators then made another move Tuesday night, trading for veteran goalie Cam Talbot in a deal with Minnesota.
8 a.m.: It’s almost cottage season, but before the NHL world takes its summer break, there’s one more little task to complete: free agency.
The sweepstakes begin in earnest Wednesday afternoon at noon ET. There are not a handful of stars who could change teams, but there’s plenty of veteran depth that could ultimately be the final pieces for championship contenders.
The biggest name on the market might be Johnny Gaudreau. The Calgary Flames made efforts to sign the star forward Tuesday night, but the winger ultimately made the decision to test the market. He’ll be a massive domino that could fall as early as Wednesday afternoon.
Locally, the Bruins are a fascinating team to watch as free agency opens, too. Boston has little in the way of salary cap room, but its most interesting storyline centers on what the club will do with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. General manager Don Sweeney has said the team is talking to both players and has expressed a bit of optimism about getting deals done. What those contracts look like, though, could go a long way in determining what the Black and Gold might be able to do in order to shape its roster.
And, as always, there’s the trade market, which could be especially interesting for a team like the Bruins who don’t have a ton of financial wiggle room.
We’ll be following all the latest news and rumors throughout the day, so keep it here for it all.