NHL Signing Tracker: Free Agency Live Updates, Rumors As League Year Opens

9:30 a.m.: The Ottawa Senators aren’t the only Atlantic Division team in the midst of an accelerating rebuild. Steve Yzerman continues to piece together an improved Red Wings roster in Detroit, one that will reportedly include Andrew Copp once free agency begins.

Copp was one of the bigger trade deadline prizes when Winnipeg shipped him to the Rangers. He hit the ground running with 18 points in just 16 games with New York down the stretch.

Back to hockey. Unless something shifts, all indications suggest Andrew Copp will sign with the Detroit Red Wings. Good player who will likely command $5 mil + on a 4-6 year term. We?ll soon find out. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

8:38 a.m.: Nothing shocking in this Bruins update. As expected, they’re reportedly working to have both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci back in the fold, and as David Pagnatta notes, they’ll look at other depth forwards, too.

Also, waiting on Boston?s new deals with Bergeron and Krejci. The Bruins are also looking to add some depth pieces, at least one other forward. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 13, 2022

8:15 a.m.: Getting caught up on some of the news from earlier in the morning, Claude Giroux is reportedly heading home. He’s going to sign with the Ottawa Senators, according to Pierre LeBrun.

All signs point to the Ottawa Senators being the front runners to land UFA star Claude Giroux when the market opens today. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

The Sens’ rebuild has kicked into another gear this summer. Ottawa made the biggest deal at the draft, trading for Chicago forward Alex DeBrincat, unloading a first- and second-round pick in the process. The Senators then made another move Tuesday night, trading for veteran goalie Cam Talbot in a deal with Minnesota.