NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will look to win the series Wednesday.

The Red Sox suffered a tough 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Fenway despite a three-RBI effort from Xander Bogaerts.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed the loss and gave his thoughts on the rocky start for Nick Pivetta.

To hear what Cora had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.