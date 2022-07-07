Nine Must-Watch Games On Bruins 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s time to get out the highlighter and mark up the Boston Bruins 2022-23 schedule.

The Bruins announced their full 82-game regular season schedule for the upcoming campaign Wednesday, and there are plenty of standout games on the docket.

You can check out Boston’s full slate of games here, but these are nine games that will be without a doubt appointment-viewing for all Bruins fans:

Bruins at Washington Capitals (Oct. 12)

This marks the start of the season for the B’s as they take on Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals. The Bruins will most likely be shorthanded for this one with Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Brad Marchand all dealing with injuries, but the season opener is always special. This will be the second time in the past five seasons that the Bruins begin the season on the road at Washington. They will hope it goes better than the 2018 opener when the lost to the Capitals, 7-0.

Arizona Coyotes at Bruins (Oct. 15)

The Bruins will be back on home ice, taking on the Coyotes for their first game of the season at TD Garden. Boston went 26-13-2 last season at home and will look to have similar success at home starting against Arizona.

Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs (Nov. 5)

It’s not only an Original Six matchup, but the Bruins will go head-to-head with this past year’s Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews. The Bruins will look to get the best of the NHL’s reigning Most Valuable Player in their first of four meetings.

Carolina Hurricanes at Bruins (Nov. 25)

It was just two months ago that the Carolina Hurricanes eliminated the Bruins in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since that postseason matchup, as the Bruins look to exact a little bit of revenge during a matinee contest on Causeway Street.