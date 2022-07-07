Nine Must-Watch Games On Bruins 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule

It’s time to get out the highlighter and mark up the Boston Bruins 2022-23 schedule.
The Bruins announced their full 82-game regular season schedule for the upcoming campaign Wednesday, and there are plenty of standout games on the docket.
You can check out Boston’s full slate of games here, but these are nine games that will be without a doubt appointment-viewing for all Bruins fans:
Bruins at Washington Capitals (Oct. 12)
This marks the start of the season for the B’s as they take on Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals. The Bruins will most likely be shorthanded for this one with Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Brad Marchand all dealing with injuries, but the season opener is always special. This will be the second time in the past five seasons that the Bruins begin the season on the road at Washington. They will hope it goes better than the 2018 opener when the lost to the Capitals, 7-0.
Arizona Coyotes at Bruins (Oct. 15)
The Bruins will be back on home ice, taking on the Coyotes for their first game of the season at TD Garden. Boston went 26-13-2 last season at home and will look to have similar success at home starting against Arizona.
Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs (Nov. 5)
It’s not only an Original Six matchup, but the Bruins will go head-to-head with this past year’s Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews. The Bruins will look to get the best of the NHL’s reigning Most Valuable Player in their first of four meetings.
Carolina Hurricanes at Bruins (Nov. 25)
It was just two months ago that the Carolina Hurricanes eliminated the Bruins in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since that postseason matchup, as the Bruins look to exact a little bit of revenge during a matinee contest on Causeway Street.
Colorado Avalanche at Bruins (Dec. 3)
Conn Smythe Award winner Cale Makar and the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche come to town for an early-season tilt. Colorado possesses plenty of firepower, and it will be interesting to see how the Bruins stand up to it in the Avalanche’s lone trip to Boston. The Bruins will face the Avalanche again just four days after this contest in Colorado.
Las Vegas Golden Knights at Bruins (Dec. 5)
It’s a big start to the month of December as after welcoming in the Avalanche, the Bruins get set for the return of former coach Bruce Cassidy. Cassidy spent six seasons as Boston’s head coach but this time he will be on the opposing bench. The Bruins will then quickly face Cassidy at his new home six days later.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Bruins (Jan. 2)
Not the typical home game for the Bruins as they host the Winter Classic, which will be played at historic Fenway Park. It will mark the fourth time the Bruins have played in the Winter Classic, and second time that Fenway Park has been the backdrop for the great event. Boston most recently played outdoors in 2021 at Lake Tahoe as part of the NHL Outdoors series. This will be one of the toughest tickets to land all season.
Bruins at Montreal Canadiens (Jan. 24)
It doesn’t matter what the records are, when these archrivals meet, it’s always a big deal. The Bruins won’t get their first shot at the Canadiens until almost four months into the season, but it will surely be worth the wait. Boston also closes out the regular season on the road against Montreal.
Edmonton Oilers at Bruins (Mar. 9)
The Oilers’ have one of the most electrifying offenses in all of hockey with one of the most dynamic players in Connor McDavid. It’s the only trip Edmonton and McDavid, who tallied 123 points from 44 goals and 79 assists last season, make to Boston.