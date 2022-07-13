N’Keal Harry Showcases Excitement After Patriots Trade Wideout To Bears

NESN Logo Sign In

N’Keal Harry seems more than content after being granted the opportunity to move on from the New England Patriots.

The former first-round pick was traded to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday in a deal that resulted in the Patriots retrieving a seventh-round pick. It caused many to slander Patriots general manager Bill Belichick considering Harry was selected No. 32 overall just three years prior. The wideout, who finished his three seasons with a mere four touchdowns, was traded before the end of his rookie contract.

Harry, however, seems excited to have the New England chapter behind him.

“CHICAGOOOO,” Harry tweeted, “LET’S GET TO IT.”

The Arizona State product failed to measure up with the vast majority of NFL receivers, especially the pass catchers he was drafted before in the 2019 draft.

But after reportedly requesting a trade last offseason, Harry seems refreshed to head to the windy city rather than deal with with the lingering clouds at One Patriot Place.