Noah Syndergaard To Red Sox? Evaluating Whether ‘Thor’ Fits With Boston

Career stats*:

136 games (135 starts), 798 innings

52-39 record, 3.37 ERA, 841 strikeouts

1.167 WHIP, 3.04 FIP, 117 ERA+

9.5 K/9, 2.1 BB/9, 4.47 K/BB

*through July 25

Why Syndergaard makes sense for Red Sox:

The Red Sox’s rotation has been hit hard by injuries this season — forcing Boston to rely on young starters like Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Josh Winckowski and Connor Seabold — and the unit recently was dealt another blow when Chris Sale underwent surgery for a broken pinkie. Nathan Eovaldi just returned, Rich Hill and Michael Wacha are on the mend, and James Paxton is a stretch-run wild card, but the Red Sox still could use additional starting pitching depth.

Syndergaard, meanwhile, has been solid, albeit unspectacular, with the Angels after signing a one-year, $21 million contract over the offseason. He doesn’t throw as hard as he used to — averaging around 94 mph with his fastball rather than high 90s — and instead leans more heavily on offspeed stuff nowadays, but he’s been mostly effective for the Halos. And most importantly, he’s remained healthy in 2022.

The Angels almost certainly will trade Syndergaard, as they aren’t going anywhere this season and he’s set to become a free agent this winter. They’ll probably need to eat money to facilitate a deal, and even then, the prospect return shouldn’t be exorbitant. So, Syndergaard represents a decent low-cost option for contending clubs that need back-end rotation help. The key is to adjust expectations, understanding exactly what Syndergaard brings to the table at this point in his MLB career.

Why Syndergaard doesn’t make sense for Red Sox:

Injury and inning concerns still hang over Syndergaard despite his relatively clean bill of health in 2022. Those likely will be baked into the cost of acquisition, but some teams might not have the stomach for such unpredictability — especially those unable/unwilling to deploy him as part of a six-man rotation, like the Angels have this season.

There was a rumor back in November that Boston considered Syndergaard before he signed with Los Angeles. Whether or not that’s true remains unclear, but he makes less sense now than he did back then given the Red Sox have more glaring needs (bullpen, first base, outfield) and still are trying to solidify themselves as legitimate contenders.

Syndergaard, as mentioned, has been OK with the Angels. He’s a pure rental, though, and ultimately wouldn’t move the needle much for Boston’s 2022 playoff hopes, despite the natural buzz that’s still attached to his name by virtue of his stature and peak performance in Queens.