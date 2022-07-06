Novak Djokovic Beats Jannik Sinner At Wimbledon, Advances To Men’s Semifinal

NESN Logo Sign In

What more of a fitting way to win for Novak Djokovic than to have a comeback from being down two sets to none.

Tuesday’s quarterfinal victory against Italy’s 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner made for Djokovic’s 26th straight win at Wimbledon and added to his history of recovering from deficits.

This was the seventh comeback of his career when down by two sets. The last time he did so was in last year’s French Open final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic earned his 11th semifinal appearance at Wimbledon. He sits in second for most semifinal appearances among men, only behind the great Roger Federer with 13. The same goes for championship titles at Wimbledon as well. Djokovic trails Federer by only one win, with seven championship titles compared to Federer’s eight.

The 35-year-old from Serbia will face Britain’s No. 9 Cameron Norrie in the semifinal set to take place on Friday.

If Djokovic advances past the semis and into the championship happening on Sunday, a victory would make for his fourth straight at Wimbledon.