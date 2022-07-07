Pat McAfee, Ex-NFL Punter, Signs Multiyear Contract Extension With WWE

NESN Logo Sign In

By now, Pat McAfee’s NFL career is a distant memory.

Not due to lack of success, as the former Colts punter earned two Pro Bowl selections and a First-Team All-Pro nod in his eight seasons with Indianapolis. But rather due to the stardom he’s achieved since stepping away from the gridiron after the 2016 season.

WWE on Thursday announced that McAfee has signed a multiyear contract extension with the company.

McAfee, who hosts a popular podcast on YouTube and SiriusXM, has served as an analyst with WWE since April 2021, a role that even led to him stepping into the squared circle at WrestleMania 38.

McAfee defeated Theory in a match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, before tangling with Vince McMahon, drinking beers with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and ultimately ending up on the receiving end of a “Stone Cold Stunner.”

“The new pact will see McAfee entertaining the WWE Universe for years to come,” WWE wrote on its website Thursday in announcing the 35-year-old’s deal.

McAfee, who’s also done work with Barstool Sports, FOX Sports and ESPN, typically works alongside Michael Cole on WWE’s “Friday Night SmackDown.” He’s scheduled to face Happy Corbin in a match at SummerSlam later this month.