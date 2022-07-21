Patriots Announce Dates, Times For Upcoming 2022 Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

Football fans have long to hear it: The New England Patriots will soon make their return to the gridiron.

The Patriots are set to kick off their 2022 training camp Wednesday with open practices taking place during the next two weeks. The organization on Thursday announced dates and times of those free practices, which will take place on the fields behind Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots will host open practices from July 27th to July 30th. Gates will open at 8 a.m. ET with practice scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

The following week the Patriots will have open practices Aug. 1 to Aug. 4. Those practices tentatively are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET with gates again opening at 8 a.m.

For more information on New England’s training camp, click here.

The training camp schedule wasn’t the only thing the organization announced Thursday. The Patriots also revealed coaching titles with New England opting to roll without either an offensive or defensive coordinator.