Video Shows Bill Belichick Coaching Up Patriots Receivers During Practice

Bill Belichick was very hands-on during spring practices, and Wednesday’s practice saw more of the same from the Patriots head coach.

At one point during New England’s training camp opener, Belichick took time to coach up his receivers on footwork and running routes. The Camera Guys of NBC Sports Boston captured the moment in a video shared on their Twitter account.

Take a look:

Lotta concerns about who's running the offense this season. If the WRs have the same explosiveness as Bill Belichick, they're in good hands pic.twitter.com/L2zvt0z1X9 — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) July 27, 2022

It was an all-around good day for the Patriots passing game, with quarterback Mac Jones enjoying a strong practice. Rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton also played well, though second-year wideout Tre Nixon was quiet after excelling in minicamp.

The Patriots will practice again Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

