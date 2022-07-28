Bill Belichick Heaps More Praise On Patriots Rookie Cole Strange

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, MASS. — Time will tell whether the Patriots were smart for using a first-round pick on Cole Strange. For now, though, the rookie guard has nailed one essential part of life in New England: working hard.

Bill Belichick was asked about Strange ahead of Thursday’s training camp practice in Foxboro, Mass. The Patriots head coach didn’t give Strange a Mac Jones-level tire-pumping, but he nevertheless had great things to say about the Chattanooga product.

“Cole’s worked really hard,” Belichick said. “He’s one of the first guys in the building every day and last to leave. He’s done a good job on his assignments, shown a lot of maturity in different situations that we’ve put him in.

“But, it’s a long way to go, and obviously he has talent, but it comes down to production and consistency, and we’ll find out over a period of time how that is. Love working with him, though. He’s a good worker.”

The Patriots won’t hold padded practices until next week, so there’s not much we can take away from what offensive linemen have done this week. They haven’t actually needed to block anybody.

That said, Strange has been the first-team left guard dating back to OTAs, indicating he has the inside track toward earning the starting job.

New England will practice again Friday and Saturday before enjoying an off day Sunday.