How Patriots’ Cole Strange Feels About Criticism Over His Draft Position

FOXBORO, MASS. — It would be an understatement to call Cole Strange a polarizing draft pick. In fact, doing so might be kind to the Patriots rookie.

New England was roundly mocked for using a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Strange, an interior offensive lineman out of Chattanooga. In our roundup of experts’ grades on the pick, the Patriots were given four “D’s,” two “C’s,” one “B” and one “F.” More than anything, many draft pundits believe New England could’ve waited until later in the draft to scoop up Strange.

So, did the criticism bother Strange and his family?

“No, we didn’t really care too much about that,” he said after Thursday’s training camp practice. “We didn’t really pay too much attention to that, honestly.”

Strange added: “You hear it, but it’s kind of one of those things where it’s like, you just tune it out. Focus on my assignment, my job — don’t have to worry about anything else.”

Obviously, the Patriots disagreed with the consensus when they selected Strange. And, thus far, Bill Belichick has been impressed with the 23-year-old, particularly his work ethic.

“He’s one of the first guys in the building every day and last to leave,” Belichick said Thursday morning. ” … Love working with him. He’s a good worker.