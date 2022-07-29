Patriots Mailbag: How Hottest Training Camp Battles Are Shaping Up

At this early stage of the linebacker competition, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Raekwon McMillan continue to look like the top off-the-ball options, with Mack Wilson also rotating in. Josh Uche looks like the favorite to start on the edge opposite Matthew Judon. Notably, much-hyped 2021 draftees Cameron McGrone and Ronnie Perkins have mostly run with the reserves.

The outside corner battle already has been entertaining, with Jalen Mills and Terrance Mitchell seeming to gain an early edge over Malcolm Butler (who’s had a tough go against Nelson Agholor in red-zone drills), Jack Jones and Joejuan Williams. Shaun Wade, who hardly played as a rookie last season, has been the top option in the slot with Jonathan Jones on PUP and had a pass breakup Thursday, with Marcus Jones also getting some looks there. It’ll be interesting to see if the rookie Joneses can climb the depth chart as the summer progresses.

At wideout, DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Agholor (in some order) appear to be the clear top four at this stage, with rookie Tyquan Thornton and receiver/running back hybrid Ty Montgomery also seeing plenty of work with the 1s.

The Tre Nixon hype train has slowed considerably, as the minicamp darling has been running with the scout team and has just one catch in team drills through two practices. (As I wrote before the summer break, roster-bubble receivers who flash in the spring often decline in camp.) Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Kristian Wilkerson have been mostly invisible thus far. We’ll see what Josh Hammond can bring after the Patriots reportedly signed him on Thursday.

@shawn_norton19

Is this Davante Parker Red Zone play real or are we being sucked in to fake pre-season stuff.

We can’t know that until the pads come on and Parker starts beating defenders in real game settings, but the Patriots’ biggest offseason acquisition has looked great thus far.

The book on Parker always has been that he doesn’t create much separation from defensive backs — he literally ranked dead last in the NFL in average separation per target last season and second-to-last in 2020, per Next Gen Stats — but is skilled at making catches in contested situations. Two days into camp, he’s done exactly that.

Parker had three contested touchdown catches on Day 1 and another on Day 2, including sideline toe-tappers against Jack Jones and Mills. The latter, which came on a perfectly placed back-shoulder throw from Mac Jones, was the play of the day in a Thursday practice mostly dominated by the defense. His only contested loss came Wednesday against Mills, who got his hand in for an end-zone pass breakup.

In a way, it’s fitting that Parker is now wearing N’Keal Harry’s old No. 1 jersey, because this is the kind of receiver the Patriots wanted Harry to become: a big-bodied outside receiver and red-zone threat who wouldn’t shake many defenders in coverage but should outmuscle most of them. Obviously, outside of a few sporadic flashes, that never happened, which is why Parker is here and Harry is now in Chicago, traded for the low, low price of a 2024 seventh-round pick.