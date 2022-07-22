Patriots Make Two Roster Moves Ahead Of Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are busy tinkering with their roster before training camp opens up next week.

The Patriots announced Friday that they released defensive lineman Byron Cowart and placed wide receiver Malcolm Perry on the reserve/retired list.

Cowart, 26, was selected by New England in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but missed all of last year due to injury. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Cowart compiled 29 total tackles and one sack during his tenure with the Patriots. The most impact he made came in 2020 when he started 14 games.

Perry, who New England signed to a futures contract in January, was a longshot to make the Patriots roster. Perry’s career started with the Miami Dolphins as he was drafted in the seventh round out of Navy in 2020. Perry also spent time on the New Orleans Saints practice squad last season, and never suited up in a game for the Patriots.

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported that Perry plans to return to the Navy after retiring from the NFL.

These moves come as the Patriots get set to open training camp, which is slated to officially begin Wednesday.