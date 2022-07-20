Patriots Place Rookie Offensive Line Pair On Non-Football Injury List

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ 2022 rookie class reported to training camp on Tuesday, with a pair of their late-round draft picks receiving some less than ideal news.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots placed rookie offensive lineman Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber on the non-football injury list.

Placement on the non-football injury — or NFI — list means a player is not ready for practice and essentially serves as a waiting room until that player is ready. Neither Hines nor Stueber practiced during OTAs, but are both eligible to come off the list and practice at any time.

The Patriots selected Hines with the No. 210 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in 35 games for LSU during his collegiate career, starting in 17 — all at guard. He played alongside Patriots first-round pick Cole Strange at the Senior Bowl.

Stueber was the No. 245 overall pick in the 2022 draft out of the University of Michigan. He started in 14 games at tackle for the Wolverines in 2021, his third consecutive year as a starter. He too played at the 2022 Senior Bowl.

The rest of New England’s roster will report to training camp on July 26.