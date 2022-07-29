Patriots Rookie Makes Bold Claim About New-Look Cornerback Group

FOXBORO, Mass. — For the first time in a decade, the New England Patriots are preparing to enter a season without a Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback on their roster.
But Marcus Jones has high hopes for the group he’s joining.
When Jones, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was asked Friday how he’d describe the Patriots’ collection of cornerbacks, he replied: “Ready to dominate.”
Not everyone shares that rosy outlook. This new-look cornerback group is a major question mark as the 2022 season approaches, with the Patriots only adding a pair of budget free agents (Terrance Mitchell and Malcolm Butler) and two mid-round draft picks (Jones and fourth-rounder Jack Jones) after losing No. 1 corner J.C. Jackson in free agency.
But confidence is necessary for a player with Marcus Jones’ measurables.
Listed at just 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, he’s the smallest defensive player on the Patriots’ roster. But he regularly covered receivers six inches taller than him during his college career at Houston, and after recovery from offseason double shoulder surgery limited him in the spring, he’s seen reps with New England’s defensive regulars during the first week of training camp.
On Friday, Jones was the slot cornerback on the Patriots’ top defensive unit, playing between Mitchell and returning starter Jalen Mills and leapfrogging Shaun Wade, who had first ups in the slot on Days 1 and 2. Later, the versatile Jones shifted further back in the secondary and repped at safety.
Importantly, top slot Jonathan Jones is on the physically unable to perform list and not yet practicing, and starting safety Devin McCourty got what appeared to be a de facto veteran rest day Friday, freeing up reps for players like Jones and early camp standout Joshuah Bledsoe. But any rookie running with the 1s in the opening week of camp, regardless of circumstances, is a notable occurrence.
“It’s been feeling real good,” said Jones, who played outside corner, slot, safety, punt return, kick return and even wide receiver in college. “I’m just taking it a day at a time, putting in work each day, going up in the film room and correcting the mistakes.”
When Jones was not on the field Friday, he often could be seen posted up next to McCourty, who appeared to be giving the young DB some pointers. Jones said he’s trying to learn all he can from the longtime co-captain and New England’s other veterans.
“I’m just trying to stay on (McCourty’s) back hip, because he’s a great person and a better mentor,” he said.
