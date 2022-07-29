Patriots Rookie Makes Bold Claim About New-Look Cornerback Group

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — For the first time in a decade, the New England Patriots are preparing to enter a season without a Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback on their roster.

But Marcus Jones has high hopes for the group he’s joining.

When Jones, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was asked Friday how he’d describe the Patriots’ collection of cornerbacks, he replied: “Ready to dominate.”

Not everyone shares that rosy outlook. This new-look cornerback group is a major question mark as the 2022 season approaches, with the Patriots only adding a pair of budget free agents (Terrance Mitchell and Malcolm Butler) and two mid-round draft picks (Jones and fourth-rounder Jack Jones) after losing No. 1 corner J.C. Jackson in free agency.

But confidence is necessary for a player with Marcus Jones’ measurables.

Listed at just 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, he’s the smallest defensive player on the Patriots’ roster. But he regularly covered receivers six inches taller than him during his college career at Houston, and after recovery from offseason double shoulder surgery limited him in the spring, he’s seen reps with New England’s defensive regulars during the first week of training camp.