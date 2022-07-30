Patriots Roster Hopeful Opens Up About Surprise Position Change

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — As he makes his third push for a New England Patriots roster spot, Bill Murray is doing something he hasn’t done in nearly a decade: playing on the offensive line.

Murray, who spent the last two seasons on the Patriots’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted rookie, had been exclusively a defensive lineman since he began his college career at William & Mary in 2015. That was his role this spring, as well, sporting his blue No. 97 jersey as he looked to distinguish himself in a position group that returned every contributor from last year’s team.

But when the Patriots opened training camp this past Wednesday, Murray was wearing a white No. 62 jersey and lining up at guard.

“I’m just here to help the team out in any way possible,” the 25-year-old said after Saturday’s camp practice. “Coach wanted me to try out offensive line, so I’m going to give it everything I’ve got and help out the team any way I can.”

Head coach Bill Belichick approached Murray between minicamp and training camp and informed him of his position change. Murray’s reaction?

“Oh, I’m excited,” he said. “It’s an opportunity. All I can be is just be grateful for this opportunity, take it (in) stride and get better every day.”

It hasn’t been an easy transition, though. Murray does have O-line experience at both guard and tackle, but only at the high school level, with all of his college and NFL reps coming on the defensive side of the ball.