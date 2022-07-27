Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Eight Players Absent On Day 1

FOXBORO, MASS. — Patriots football returned Wednesday, with New England hosting its first training camp practice of the summer.
In total, eight players were absent on Day 1, including veterans James White, David Andrews and Jonathan Jones.
Here’s the full absence list:
C David Andrews
S Jabrill Peppers
G Chasen Hines
T Andrew Stuber
P Jake Bailey
CB Jonathan Jones
RB James White
DB Myles Bryant
None of the absences were surprising. Each player entered Day 1 listed on the physically unable to perform (PUP), non-football injury (NFI) or non-football illness lists.
Also worth noting: Rookie running back Pierre Strong went to the lower practice field early in practice, potentially indicating an injury situation.
The Patriots will practice again Thursday, Friday and Saturday before enjoying an off day Sunday. Expect each period to ramp up in both intensity and duration.