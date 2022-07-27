Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Eight Players Absent On Day 1

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, MASS. — Patriots football returned Wednesday, with New England hosting its first training camp practice of the summer.

In total, eight players were absent on Day 1, including veterans James White, David Andrews and Jonathan Jones.

Here’s the full absence list:

C David Andrews

S Jabrill Peppers

G Chasen Hines

T Andrew Stuber

P Jake Bailey

CB Jonathan Jones

RB James White

DB Myles Bryant

None of the absences were surprising. Each player entered Day 1 listed on the physically unable to perform (PUP), non-football injury (NFI) or non-football illness lists.

Also worth noting: Rookie running back Pierre Strong went to the lower practice field early in practice, potentially indicating an injury situation.

The Patriots will practice again Thursday, Friday and Saturday before enjoying an off day Sunday. Expect each period to ramp up in both intensity and duration.