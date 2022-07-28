Patriots Training Camp Attendance: This Veteran Added To Absence List

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, MASS. — The Patriots were back on the field Thursday, with players and coaches participating in the second practice of training camp.

The same eight players who missed Wednesday’s opener also were absent Thursday, with one addition: defensive lineman Deatrich Wise. It’s unclear why Wise didn’t participate.

Here’s the full absence list:

DL Deatrich Wise

C David Andrews

S Jabrill Peppers

G Chasen Hines

T Andrew Stuber

P Jake Bailey

CB Jonathan Jones

RB James White

DB Myles Bryant

Each aforementioned player, with the exception of Wise, entered Thursday on either the physically unable to perform (PUP), non-football injury (NFI) or non-football illness lists.

Rookie running back Pierre Strong went to the lower field to work on conditioning shortly after practice. He was joined by multiple players, including Peppers, Bailey and Andrews.

The Patriots will practice again Friday and Saturday before enjoying an off day Sunday. Expect each period to ramp up in both intensity and duration.