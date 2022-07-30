Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Full Absence List For Day 4 Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, MASS. — The Patriots on Saturday held their fourth practice of training camp and once again enjoyed relatively strong attendance.

The same eight players who missed Friday’s session again were absent Saturday, including quarterback Brian Hoyer and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise. It’s unclear what, if any, injury situations the two are dealing with.

Here’s the full absence list:

DL Deatrich Wise

S Jabrill Peppers

G Chasen Hines

T Andrew Stuber

CB Jonathan Jones

RB James White

DB Myles Bryant

QB Brian Hoyer

Each aforementioned player, with the exception of Wise and Hoyer, entered Saturday on either the physically unable to perform (PUP) or non-football injury (NFI) lists and have yet to practice during camp.

The Patriots will enjoy an off day Sunday. The first padded practice is set for Monday.

