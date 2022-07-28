Patriots Training Camp Observations: Everything We Saw On Day 2

The defense also “sacked” Jones on one 11-on-11 rep and forced a throwaway with another coverage sack.

If you’re looking for an individual standout, Bledsoe continued to make plays in the secondary, forcing one incompletion from Jones and two more from Zappe. Through two practices, the 2021 sixth-round draft pick has forced a team-high five incompletions, most of which likely would be classified as pass breakups.

Safety might be the Patriots’ deepest position group with Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger all returning and versatile veteran Peppers coming aboard this offseason. But Bledsoe, who missed his entire rookie season with a wrist injury, has seen additional opportunities with Peppers on the PUP list and has flashed. He’ll be one to watch moving forward.

PLAY OF THE DAY

Though the defense won the day, wide receiver DeVante Parker delivered the biggest highlight, twisting to haul in a back-shoulder touchdown from Mac Jones amid tight coverage from cornerback Jalen Mills.

Parker has made a career out of pulling down tough catches in traffic, and he now has four contested touchdown receptions through two camp practices. He also had a step on rookie Jack Jones on a different rep, but Jones overthrew him in the corner of the end zone. The former Miami Dolphin has looked as advertised thus far.

Mac Jones also floated a pretty red-zone touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne, who beat Terrance Mitchell and then spiked the ball in celebration.

ASSORTED NOTES

— Judge radioed in plays using a walkie-talkie during the first 7-on-7 period of practice, but Patricia did so in every other competitive team drill. Patricia, the Patriots’ offensive line coach, also handled primary play-calling duties Wednesday, making him the clear favorite to fill that important role this season.

— Tight ends Henry and Jonnu Smith both made highlight-reel catches early in practice, elevating over Bledsoe and Dugger, respectively. Henry followed his up with an emphatic, leaping spike. Expect the Patriots to deploy both of them on the field together far more often this season.

Smith’s catch, though, likely wouldn’t have counted, as he appeared to jump offsides before the play.

— Malcolm Butler has had a tough time keeping up with Nelson Agholor this week. Agholor beat Butler for a touchdown in 7-on-7s, and he nearly did so again in 11s but couldn’t get both feet down in bounds.