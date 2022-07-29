Patriots Training Camp Observations: Jonnu Smith Again Shows Potential

ASSORTED NOTES

— Offensive line coach Matt Patricia continued to handle primary play-calling duties, but in a notable shift, head coach Bill Belichick took the reins during the final 11-on-11s period.

Belichick is devoting much more of his attention to the offense than he did in previous years, and he theoretically could install himself as New England’s play-caller if he believes he’s better suited for that role than Patricia or quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, neither of whom has much offensive coaching experience.

Patricia still projects as the favorite to call plays, but what we saw Friday adds an interesting wrinkle to that discussion.

— Jalen Mills and Terrance Mitchell have formed the top cornerback duo thus far, followed by Butler and Jack Jones. The Patriots made a change in the slot Friday, with Marcus Jones taking first reps and Wade repping second. Wade was part of the top unit during the first two practices.

Jonathan Jones has been the Patriots’ top slot corner for the past several seasons, but he’s on PUP and has yet to take the field in camp.

— With veteran Devin McCourty seeing a light workload on Day 3, Bledsoe took his place on the top defensive unit during 11-on-11 drills. The 2021 sixth-round draft pick, whom McCourty called “super impressive” late last season, has been an early camp standout, forcing a team-high five incompletions across the first two practices.

Marcus Jones also saw action in McCourty’s usual role, rotating from slot to safety when the second-team defense came in. Jones also could be seen speaking with McCourty on the sideline, getting pointers from the longtime team co-captain.

Neither Bledsoe nor Jones has played a snap at the NFL level, but both earning reps with the defensive regulars — even if they came on what might have been a de facto veteran rest day for McCourty — is an encouraging sign.

— Marcus Jones, Dugger, Tre Nixon and J.J. Taylor took turns returning punts. Jones, a prolific college returner at Houston and Troy, had to run a lap after muffing one, but he had a chance to redeem himself after practice.

Before retiring to the locker room, the Patriots staged an offense-vs.-defense punt return competition, with Jones and Nixon competing see who could field the most. Round 1 was a simple punt off the foot of Bailey. Round 2 was the same, but with Jones and Nixon each holding one ball while they attempted to catch another. In Round 3, they started with two balls in their hands, and so on.

Both players caught the first four without incident, then failed at two attempts to grab a fifth. They finally succeeded on their third attempts in Round 5, Jones doing so with three balls stuffed inside his No. 52 jersey and another under his arm.

Belichick called off the contest after that and went to a tiebreaker: first-round rookie offensive lineman Cole Strange against undrafted rookie edge rusher DaMarcus Mitchell. That one ended quickly, with Strange scoring a swift 2-1 victory.

It was a fun way to end the Patriots’ third camp practice, but Jones took his task seriously.

“We still consider it as work, because it’s competition,” the third-round draft pick said. “… Anytime Coach says something about competition, we try to go ahead and give 110% in what we do.”

— Henry absorbed the biggest hit of the day when he collided with wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson in the back of the end zone. The tight end was slow to get up but appeared to avoid injury.

— Patriots cornerbacks wore pads on their hands in most of the competitive drills, but Justin Bethel still was able to notch an interception, cradling a Zappe pass intended for Thornton.

— Thornton repped as a punt gunner, as he did during the spring. That would be a new role for the rookie receiver. He said he had just two tackles in college at Baylor, and both came on interceptions.

— Montgomery continued to work as a receiver and running back, including taking handoffs during one run-game period. He’s been heavily involved this week.

UP NEXT

The Patriots will practice again Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET before enjoying their first off-day of camp.

