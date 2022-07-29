Patriots’ Tre Nixon Used Julian Edelman’s Book To Become OTA Standout

NESN Logo Sign In

Second-year New England Patriots receiver Tre Nixon has taken a page from one of his most successful predecessors — literally.

Nixon was hard to miss at organized team activities last month, where his improved route running and chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones jumped off the page. It turns out, he had a second Patriots playbook to study.

“I was actually reading Julian Edelman’s book,” Nixon told Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed. “And I remember he said one big thing he did (in) his first offseason was, work wherever Tom Brady was at, wherever he was needed to be available. So that was kind of instilled in me you know. Wherever Mac — even if it was Brian Hoyer, even it was (Bailey) Zappe. If they wanted to go throw — if it was in Cali, Alaska, Canada — I’d often try and get my butt out there and throw.”

Kyed also reported that Nixon has watched a lot of film of Wes Welker and Edelman since joining the Patriots. The seventh-round pick primarily played on the outside in college but has been steadily in the slot throughout camp.

While reading appears to be an effective learning strategy for Nixon, he also had some hands-on work with Buffalo Bills receiver Gabriel Davis.

“This offseason, he’s locked in,” Davis and Nixon’s trainer, Bert Whigham, told Kyed regarding Nixon. ?And he was the winner of OTAs. That’s not a coincidence. It’s funny to say, but that’s the Gabe Davis effect. There aren’t a lot of Gabes walking around this planet. If you can’t be him, you better train with him.”

Davis, who caught eight passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns in the Bills’ AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, overlapped with Nixon at Central Florida and put the AFC East rivalry aside to develop Nixon this offseason.