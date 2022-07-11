Payton Pritchard Suffered Embarrassing Moment At Celtics Summer League Game

NESN Logo Sign In

NBA roster mainstays often make their way to Las Vegas every summer to kick back, relax and watch potential future teammates try to bolster their stock.

Payton Pritchard tried to do exactly that Saturday, but his arrival to the Celtics-Heat Summer League game was far from seamless.

As veteran NBA reporter Steve Bulpett shared on Twitter, Pritchard was stopped by security as he tried to sit with Boston coaches for the Celtics’ Summer League opener. It wasn’t until C’s vice president of communications Taylor Kielpinski-Rogers vouched for Pritchard that the two-year veteran was allowed to pass through.

Pritchard certainly received more recognition the last time he was in Vegas for Summer League. The Oregon product averaged 20.3 points per game over three exhibition contests last year before he left the team. That solid showing paved the way for Pritchard to maintain a regular role with the Celtics this past season all the way through Boston’s run to the NBA Finals.

Should Pritchard feel like risking another awkward moment with security, the Celtics are set to play their second summer league game on Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.