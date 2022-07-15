Phil Mickelson Voiced Frustration With Reporter At British Open

NESN Logo Sign In

Phil Mickelson’s patience was tested during his latest presser at the British Open on Thursday.

The American professional golfer was questioned multiple times about his absence from the champion’s dinner. Mickelson then grew increasingly agitated with the reporter and expressed his frustration after being asked the same question “three times,” according to the 52-year-old.

“Let it go, dude, let it go. It’s three times you’ve asked the same question,” Mickelson said. “I don’t know what to tell you.”

Mickelson’s frustration was evident in the tone of his voice and the appearance of his face. He proceeded to provide further insight, informing all that he was advised to decline partaking in activities other than the tournament.

“The R&A contacted me a couple of weeks before and said, ‘Look, we don’t think it’s a great idea you go, but if you want to, you can,'” Mickelson told reporters, per Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “I just didn’t want to make a big deal about it, so I said, ‘Fine.’ We both kind of agreed that it would be best if I didn’t.”