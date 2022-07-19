Play MLB ‘All-Star Game Challenge’ At NESN Games To Win $50 Amazon Card

NESN Logo Sign In

On Monday night, you had a chance to win with the Home Run Derby, and on Tuesday night, you can win while watching the MLB All-Star Game.

The Midsummer Classic is Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It may be a meaningless exhibition, but it can matter to you by playing the All-Star Game Challenge at NESN Games where a $50 Amazon gift card is on the line.

You just have to make a handful of picks based on the moneyline, total and some props for the showdown between the American League and National League. A perfect score can win you the grand prize.

The AL has been on some kind of All-Star Game run in recent years, winning the last eight clashes. The Junior Circuit appears, on paper, to have the better roster for the 2022 version, so it shouldn’t come as much surprise that bettors are leaning on the AL.

Sign up and make your picks below.

NESN.com’s coverage of MLB All-Star Week is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.