Potential Celtics Target To Host Workout For NBA Teams In Las Vegas

NESN Logo Sign In

The first few days of free agency were hectic for the Boston Celtics, but things have slowed considerably over the last few weeks.

After signing forward Danilo Gallinari to a multi-year deal, trading for former Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and re-signing forward Sam Hauser and center Luke Kornet to multi-year deals, the Celtics could soon be back adding to their rotation.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN has reported that former Celtics center Aron Baynes will be hosting a showcase for NBA teams in Las Vegas this weekend.

Baynes was involved in a freakish accident that left him hospitalized during the Tokyo Olympics, falling in the bathroom during one of Australia’s pool games and injuring his spinal cord. Baynes would spend nearly two months in Japanese and Australian hospitals learning to walk again, making his return to the basketball court in Jan. 2022.

The 35-year-old was a favorite of Brad Stevens during his two seasons with the Celtics from 2017-to-2019, averaging 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Baynes last played in the NBA in 2021 as a member of the Toronto Raptors. His addition to the Celtics’ roster could solidify the frontcourt and allow for a larger rotation for a team coming off of a run into mid-June.