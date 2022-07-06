President Biden Speaks To Brittney Griner’s Wife As WNBA Star Tries To Get Home

NESN Logo Sign In

United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, regarding her remaining imprisonment in Russia.

On March 5, The New York Times reported that Russian officials, at customs, had spotted the WNBA star with vape cartridges that contained hashish oil in her possession. That led to Griner’s arrest and detainment in Russia, and an ensuing multi-month battle that sparked a global reaction, birthing the “#BringBrittneyHome” online movement.

Russian state TV has released a photo of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was arrested on drug charges in the country after Russian officials say cannabis oil was found in her luggage. CNN's @RosaFlores has the story. pic.twitter.com/SzB9MSSQfY — CNN (@CNN) March 8, 2022

It has now been well over three months since Griner was initially charged and held in Russia. However, it would appear Biden insists on taking the necessary progressive steps in assisting the Griners and resolving the issue at hand.

According to a statement issued by the White House, Biden “offered his support to Cherelle and Brittney’s family, and he committed to ensuring they are provided with all possible assistance while his administration pursues every avenue to bring Brittney home.”

It would appear as though the social outreach has set foot on the White House’s doorstep.