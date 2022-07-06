President Biden Speaks To Brittney Griner’s Wife As WNBA Star Tries To Get Home

United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, regarding her remaining imprisonment in Russia.
On March 5, The New York Times reported that Russian officials, at customs, had spotted the WNBA star with vape cartridges that contained hashish oil in her possession. That led to Griner’s arrest and detainment in Russia, and an ensuing multi-month battle that sparked a global reaction, birthing the “#BringBrittneyHome” online movement.
It has now been well over three months since Griner was initially charged and held in Russia. However, it would appear Biden insists on taking the necessary progressive steps in assisting the Griners and resolving the issue at hand.
According to a statement issued by the White House, Biden “offered his support to Cherelle and Brittney’s family, and he committed to ensuring they are provided with all possible assistance while his administration pursues every avenue to bring Brittney home.”
It would appear as though the social outreach has set foot on the White House’s doorstep.
Cherelle Griner aired out her displeasure with Biden’s approach, or lack thereof, in an appearance on CBS News. She addressed her contact with Brittney regarding the involvement of Biden and the White House.
“She’s asking, ‘Have you met with them yet?’ And I have to say no,” Cherelle Griner said on CBS. “I’m sure she is like ‘I’m going to write him and ask now because my family has tried to no avail, so I’m going to do it myself.'”
Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.