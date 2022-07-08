Rafael Devers’ Success Vs. Yankees Puts Him In Rare Red Sox Company

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers continues to do plenty of damage against the rival New York Yankees.

Devers swatted two home runs off of Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and provided all five runs in Thursday’s 6-5 loss at Fenway Park. Both of Devers’ round-trippers traveled well over 400 feet, as he first belted a two-run shot in the third before sending a pitch over the wall in center for three runs in the fifth.

The homers put Devers in elite company as his production versus the Yankees this early in his career comes at a historic rate. With 16 career home runs now when facing New York pitching, Devers ranks second only behind Ted Williams for most home runs by a Red Sox player 25 years or younger against the Yankees, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long. Third on the list is none other than Babe Ruth.

That’s obviously an exclusive and excellent group to be mentioned in. Devers, who is making quite the case to start the upcoming All-Star Game, joined another illustrious club in the the game, becoming only 25th player in Red Sox history to hit 130 home runs with the franchise, per Long.

It isn’t just the Yankees the talented 25-year-old slugger has worn out through six seasons in Major League Baseball. Devers also has a combined 31 homers against the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays.

But Devers has certainly been a nemesis for the Yankees, and he’ll look to continue to play that role with three games left in the mid-season series.