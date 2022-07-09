Rafael Devers Will Sit Out Penultimate Game Of Yankees Series

NESN Logo Sign In

If the Red Sox want a chance at tying the series against the Yankees, they will need to do it without Rafael Devers.

The third baseman left Boston’s 12-5 loss to New York on Friday night after the fourth inning with back pain. Devers missed two straight games earlier this week with the same injury.

After the game, manager Alex Cora revealed Devers won’t be in the lineup for Saturday’s game.

“He has been dealing with this, actually, since Toronto with the turf and all that,” Cora told reporters, per audio provided by the team. “I decided to take him out to give him a breather. He’ll be down (Saturday) then we’ll see how he feels. He’s feeling better but we’ve got to make sure we stop this.”

Devers told reporters through his translator that it’s a “day-to-day” situation.

Not having Devers, who was named an All-Star starter Friday, certainly will hurt the Red Sox after he hit two home runs off Gerrit Cole on Thursday and leads the team in home runs.

The Yankees have had their way with Boston this series and will look to continue that trend Saturday night. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on FOX.