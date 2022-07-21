Seven Random Red Sox Predictions For Second Half Of 2022 MLB Season

2. Triston Casas will debut with Boston

Casas, who suffered a sprained ankle May 17, is expected to return to the lineup at Triple-A Worcester this week, theoretically moving him one step closer to Boston when you consider the Red Sox’s continued lack of production at first base. The Red Sox could seek help externally before the deadline, but Casas entered the season as a near-MLB-ready prospect. It’s almost time to see what the 22-year-old can do at the major league level, provided he demonstrates he’s fully healthy with the WooSox.

3. Bryan Mata will, too

Mata is back from Tommy John surgery and already showing why he’s one of the top pitching prospects in the Red Sox system. The organization will remain cautious, no doubt, likely with an eye toward the hard-throwing right-hander contributing for Boston in 2023. But the 23-year-old was nearing the big league doorstep before going under the knife. He could force the Red Sox’s hand this season, potentially as a reliever down the stretch if Boston still needs a spark in the bullpen.

4. Alex Verdugo will lead the American League in second-half hits

Bold? Sure. There are a lot of good hitters and Verdugo hasn’t exactly built upon his stellar June since the calendar flipped to July. But his production last month still was very encouraging, and there are reasons to believe he’s a second-half breakout candidate.

Verdugo slashed .337/.400/.505 with three home runs and 19 RBIs in 24 games in June (105 plate appearances). His .277 BABIP this season is below the usual .300 league-average mark and below his .313 career mark. He’s in the 96th percentile in expected batting average (xBA), ranking ninth in the majors with a .293 mark — three spots behind Rafael Devers (.299) and two ahead of Aaron Judge (.291), for additional context. And he rarely whiffs, landing in the 98th percentile in strikeout rate.

Also worth noting: August is typically Verdugo’s best month. He owns a .323/.384/.530 slash line with seven homers and 22 RBIs in 219 career August plate appearances.

5. Trevor Story will lock up a Gold Glove award

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has raved about Story’s defense this season, his first at second base after playing exclusively at shortstop with the Colorado Rockies. It’s warranted, too, as Story has been awesome at the keystone. Defensive analytics seem to favor Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop right now, but we’ll lean toward Story, assuming he returns from the injured list and picks up where he left off.

6. Chris Sale will return … as a reliever

This is a total guess, obviously, because we don’t know whether Sale will be physically able to pitch again this season after undergoing surgery on his pinkie finger Monday. But let’s say the digit heals OK. The problem for Sale might be ramping up his pitch count (again) to the point where he’s able to start. If so, the Red Sox could, in theory, opt to use him in short bursts out of the bullpen, where they currently have a need. Some Sale is better than no Sale at all, right? Of course, this all hinges on where Boston stands in the AL playoff race.

7. The Red Sox will secure an AL wild-card spot

Speaking of which, we’ll go out on a limb and say the Red Sox lock down a spot in the postseason, despite the ups and downs they’ve experienced so far in 2022. Boston entered the break two games behind Toronto for the third and final AL wild-card spot. The Rays and Seattle Mariners occupied the top two spots. It’ll be hard to overcome any of those teams — and don’t count out the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox, among others — but a few internal reinforcements, an external move or two and some positive regression should open the door for playoff baseball.