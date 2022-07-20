Red Sox All-Star Rafael Devers Addresses Contract Comparison Report

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts isn’t the only Red Sox All-Star who likely is on the verge of a big new contract.

Rafael Devers also is in line for a significant deal. Devers, the starting third baseman for the 2022 American League All-Star team, has one year of arbitration left and can hit unrestricted free agency in 2024.

Devers, for the most part, has no intention of talking about his contract situation during the season, a sentiment he relayed to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old, however, did confirm the Red Sox used Matt Olson’s recent deal with the Braves as a starting point in negotiations during spring training. Atlanta signed the 28-year-old first baseman to an eight-year, $168 million deal back in mid-March.

“(The Sox offer) was pretty similar,” Devers told reporters, per Speier. “I know my value. I don’t want to be compared with anyone else, regardless of what the position is. I’m me, and that’s who I want to be compared to. I know what my value is.”

Devers was asked to share his perceived value, but the two-time All-Star unsurprisingly kept those details under wraps.

As for the here and now, Devers will be able to enjoy two days off before the Red Sox resume their regular-season schedule. Boston on Friday will kick off a three-game series with the division rival Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.