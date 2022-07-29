Red Sox Bring Back Athletic Infielder For Second Stint With Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox went to the well of former players on Thursday, and then reloaded on Friday.

The Red Sox signed José Peraza to a minor-league deal, according to the WooSox. The addition comes one day after they brought utility man Danny Santana back to Triple-A Worcester.

Peraza was signed to the 2020 team with some hype around him following a season in which he hit .288 with 49 extra-base hits and 23 steals in 141 games for the Cincinnati Reds. Unfortunately, he has yet to find anything close to similar production since then.

The middle infielder followed up his fantastic season hitting .225 with 10 extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in 34 games for Boston. Last year with the New York Mets, he hit just .204 with 13 extra-base hits in 64 games.

Still, if the 28-year-old can find lighting in a bottle once again, he would be a serviceable addition to a Red Sox team littered with injuries.