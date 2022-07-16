Red Sox Bullpen Starting To Line Up How Alex Cora Envisioned

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn’t waste any time going to his most lethal arms out of the bullpen against the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Cora went with John Schreiber, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck to cover 5 2/3 innings, and it’s a trio Cora hasn’t been able to use consecutively out of the bullpen at any point this season for a myriad of reasons, including Whitlock returning after just over a month spent on the injured list.

But with those three tough righties now firmly situated in relief roles, it’s easy to see the potential of Boston’s bullpen.

“You can see it right now with the bullpen,” Cora said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “It was really good.”

The Red Sox bullpen has endured plenty of struggles this season, as evidenced by their 20 blown saves already on the campaign. But Cora sees Boston now being in a better spot with the bullpen with Schreiber, Whitlock and Houck anchoring the unit.

“We got a good one,” Cora said. “Other guys have just pitched and pitched well and kept getting better. Having the structure that we had, it was really good to see.”

While Schreiber is enjoying a breakout season and Houck seems comfortable being the team’s closer — he recovered nicely after blowing the save Friday — the key to the bullpen is Whitlock.