NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made it look easy in this one.

Boston defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of the homestand, shutting out their division rival 4-0.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was happy with what he saw from his team, including Kutter Crawford who pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

To hear what Cora had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.