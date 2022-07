NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox continue to have the Cleveland Guardians’ number.

The Red Sox were able to finally turn things around Monday night as they defeated the Guardians 3-1 with Alex Verdugo getting the key hit in the sixth inning to give Boston the lead.

Boston is now 4-0 against Cleveland this season as the starters have a combined ERA of 2.25.

