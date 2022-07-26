Red Sox DFA Struggling Pitcher; Newly Acquired Outfielder Joins WooSox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox cut ties with a reliever who has struggled to catch on with the big-league roster despite playing 65 games since 2020.

Phillips Valdez was designated for assignment Tuesday, ending his time with the organization (at least for now), according to the WooSox game notes. The Red Sox activated Josh Winckowski from the COVID-19 restricted list in his place and needed to free up an extra spot due to the acquisition of outfielder Abraham Almonte on Monday, the team’s first addition via trade prior to the deadline. Almonte will report to Worcester Tuesday.

Valdez posted a 4.67 ERA in 86 2/3 innings in his three seasons with Boston and has finally run out of options after being shuffled between the big leagues and Triple-A Worcester for years.

The 30-year-old right-hander will have the option of coming back to the WooSox should he clear waivers. The other option is to test free agency.

The transaction could mark a minor bump in the road or the end of his tenure with the Red Sox.