NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox and the American League East do not equal a good combination so far this season.

The Red Sox were slammed by the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at Fenway Park, losing by the lopsided score of 28-5 to come out of the All-Star break.

In Boston’s last 15 games against the A.L. East, the Red Sox are 4-11.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Aspiration.