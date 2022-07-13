Red Sox Expressed Interest In Vital Yankees Player Prior To Signing

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox almost stole a player right from under the New York Yankees, a move that could’ve made the American League East race more competitive.

The Yankees were snake bit heavily by injuries in May. On top of multiple pitchers going down, Giancarlo Stanton and D.J. LeMahieu were injured. Josh Donaldson hit the COVID list and had a suspension for the controversy involving Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson waiting on the other side.

The Bronx Bombers needed reinforcements, and turned to versatile veteran Matt Carpenter. It turns out, they were not the only team with interest.

“Once Carpenter was released, the Yankees were the only team to reach out to (his agent) Bryan Cahill, unprompted; assistant GM Michael Fishman called the agent before he had a chance to reach out to them,” The Athletics’ Ken Rosenthal wrote Tuesday. “The Atlanta Braves, Red Sox and a few other clubs expressed interest in Carpenter in response to Cahill’s emails. But none was willing to provide an immediate major-league opportunity.”

Since signing with the Yankees, Carpenter has hit .344 with 10 home runs, 22 RBIs, a .447 on-base percentage and a 1.307 OPS in 26 games.

While serving primarily as the designated hitter, the 36-year-old has played three games at first base, two at third base, two in left field and two in right field.

He’s proven to be quite the weapon for the best team in Major League Baseball. The only good news for Red Sox fans is that while they might have stolen Carpenter, Boston was able to swipe a player the Yankees were interested in this offseason as well, and he’s been one of the most underrated steals of the offseason.