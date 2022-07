NESN Logo Sign In

This was a much-needed win for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston snapped a five-game losing streak on Monday night by defeating the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 3-1.

The Red Sox win was anchored by Nick Pivetta, who allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings.

