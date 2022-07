NESN Logo Sign In

It wasn’t all bad news for the Boston Red Sox despite a record-setting loss.

Friday’s game was over early as the Toronto Blue Jays took over Fenway Park, defeating Boston, 28-5. It was the most runs the Red Sox allowed in a single game in the organization’s history.

There was good news though as prospect Triston Casas returned to the diamond for the Worcester Red Sox, going 0-5 in his first game back.

