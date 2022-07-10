Red Sox Halted Yankees’ Historically Long Streak With Walk-Off Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox on Saturday accomplished something against the Yankees that no other team has this season.

After leveling the score against its longtime division rival in the eighth inning at Fenway Park, Boston put up two runs in the bottom half of the 10th to secure a 6-5 victory over New York. As ESPN Stats & Info pointed out Sunday morning, citing Elias Sports, it marked the first time the Yankees lost a game this year when leading in the eighth inning or later.

Prior to Saturday night’s contest, New York was 61-0 this season in such a scenario. It concluded as the fifth-longest win streak of that variety to begin a campaign in Major League Baseball history.

It was a much-needed victory for the Red Sox, who dropped the final two games of their three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays leading up to the weekend and lost the first two contests of this series against the Yankees. Boston now can earn a series split with the Bronx Bombers on Sunday night when the American League East foes meet in primetime.

