Red Sox Injuries: Alex Cora Offers Latest On J.D. Martinez, Trevor Story

The Boston Red Sox continue to be hindered by injuries, but manager Alex Cora hinted there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

Cora, while speaking with reporters before the Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Sunday, shared updates on J.D. Martinez, Trevor Story, Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo, to name a few.

Martinez, who is not in the Red Sox starting lineup for Sunday afternoon, has been sidelined the last three days with back spasms, but could be used in a pinch-hit role against Toronto, as shared by the Boston Herald’s Steve Hewitt. Cora told reporters Martinez is feeling better and there’s optimism he’ll return to the starting lineup Monday when the Red Sox host the Cleveland Guardians.

Story, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hand contusion, also is trending in the right direction as he took swings Sunday morning. Cora reportedly noted how Story might require a rehab assignment prior to returning to Boston’s lineup.

Hernández, who continues to deal with a right hip flexor strain, feels great as he continues his progression.

Arroyo, who’s been on the injured list with a left groin strain, was scheduled to start a rehab assignment, but that has been delayed. Cora is hopeful that rehab assignment now will kick off at the end of the week.

The Red Sox will host the Blue Jays with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can watch the game with NESN 360.