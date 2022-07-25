Red Sox Injuries: Alex Cora Provides Updates On Ailing Players

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox haven’t received very much good news on the injury front this season, and when they have, it’s been short lived. Perhaps Alex Cora’s updates on Monday could buck that trend.

Speaking with reporters before the Red Sox’s series-opener against the Cleveland Guardians, Cora provided updates on J.D. Martinez, Christian Arroyo, Trevor Story, Kiké Hernández and Rich Hill.

“Cora says Martinez is feeling better but not yet available to start, but might be available to pinch-hit,” Alex Speier of The Boston Globe tweeted Monday. “Arroyo could start a rehab assignment in next few days. Story close to swinging. Kiké Hernández may start swinging Friday.

“Cora says Rich Hill will go on a rehab assignment most likely on Wednesday.”

Martinez is the lone player listed who has avoided a trip to the injured list to this point. He’s been out of Boston’s lineup since Friday after he was scratched with back spasms. Arroyo, Story and Hill are all on either the 10 or 15-day injured lists and are all eligible to return when they’re ready.

Hernández is a slightly different story, as the Red Sox transferred him to the 60-day injured list on Saturday to make room for outfielder Jaylin Davis. He will not be eligible to return until Aug. 7.

Tyler Danish, Josh Taylor, James Paxton, Matt Strahm, Chris Sale, Rafael Devers, Matt Barnes, Michael Wacha, Connor Seabold and Josh Winckowski are all on the injured list, but no updates were given.